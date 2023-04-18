Scraping the Sky

Baltimore Trust Building by Chris Hytha

One of the things I love about showing apartments in New York City is that I get to enjoy hundreds of unique views I would normally never get to see. Even if the view is just of other buildings, there’s always plenty to appreciate. I particularly adore the juxtaposition of newer buildings against the older buildings that still stand proudly, holding their own among the towers of glass and steel. Many of the older buildings’ façades have details you will never see in more modern structures. I’m always keeping my eyes peeled for those decorative elements, so today’s beautiful thing is extra beautiful to me!

In his Highrises Project, Chris Hytha has undertaken to get up-close drone photography of some of the country’s most striking 20th century highrise buildings. Because the drone photos are not sufficiently high in resolution, he photographs each building floor by floor, then uses Photoshop to stitch the series of photos together. Hytha brings out each building’s details using light and shadows, and removes and cleans up the background. The resulting high-resolution images are just glorious, and I imagine they would make the buildings’ architects very proud.

“The high-rise images are created by scanning the building façade with images at each floor level, then manually stitching the series of landscape images into one vertical composition. This technique is time-consuming but well worth it for the extra sharpness and resolution it provides! One of the side effects of this method is the flattening of perspective, making the images almost like an orthographic architectural elevation.” – Chris Hytha

Hytha is a recent architecture school grad, and his passion for older buildings really comes through in this project. It’s such a pleasure getting to zoom in on all the magnificent details the original buildings’ designers added.

I’ve included a few of his Instagram posts below, but to get the full effect of these incredibly-detailed photos, you should check them out on his website. You can see all of Chris Hytha’s magnificent photos on his website and on Instagram.