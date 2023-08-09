From the Heights to the Depths

In April, I posted about the glorious, highly-detailed 20th century architecture photos by architect and photographer Chris Hytha. Today, I want to share with you his other passion project, Rowhomes of Philadelphia. While much less grand (and in many cases, actually derelict), these small structures are just as beautiful as their big, fancy counterparts, and Hytha has found ways of honoring the buildings.
One of my favorite things about this project is how he uses digital editing to isolate the buildings. It makes them seem even more like a throwback to a bygone era than they already are.
You can see all of Chris Hytha’s magnificent photos on his website and on Instagram and YouTube.
August 9, 2023 at 6:35 am
I’m quite intrigued by this work. The isolation of the houses indeed adds to the mood of the photographs, as does his ability to find the perfect car to park out front.
August 9, 2023 at 6:36 am
Or boat…
August 9, 2023 at 9:22 am
Or a boat indeed!
August 9, 2023 at 9:22 am
The cars really do add so much ambiance!
August 9, 2023 at 8:11 am
I live in the suburbs of Philly and it’s definitely a city rich in both architecture and urban decay, both fruitful subjects for photographers. I think it is a really smart creative choice for this photographer to visually isolate each building so that its unique features are showcased and the eye settles on all of the details. Otherwise there would be a lot of visual clutter in the image.
August 9, 2023 at 9:23 am
That’s very true. Wish he’d come to Brooklyn and work that same magic!
