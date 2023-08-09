From the Heights to the Depths

Chris Hytha

In April, I posted about the glorious, highly-detailed 20th century architecture photos by architect and photographer Chris Hytha. Today, I want to share with you his other passion project, Rowhomes of Philadelphia. While much less grand (and in many cases, actually derelict), these small structures are just as beautiful as their big, fancy counterparts, and Hytha has found ways of honoring the buildings.

One of my favorite things about this project is how he uses digital editing to isolate the buildings. It makes them seem even more like a throwback to a bygone era than they already are.

You can see all of Chris Hytha’s magnificent photos on his website and on Instagram and YouTube.