Postmodern Jukebox… Again

Postmodern Jukebox

I know, I know. I’ve covered them before. What can I say? I just love Postmodern Jukebox! In case you’re not familiar with the outfit, they’re a rotating musical collective known and beloved for rearranging popular modern music into various vintage styles. They regularly appear in my YouTube feed, and I usually watch, enjoy, and move on. This one, however, I couldn’t just pass by. It needed sharing. And then, of course, down the PMJ rabbit hole I went, so there’s more below the first.

What an exceptional bunch of musicians! You can follow Postmodern Jukebox on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.