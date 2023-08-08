My OBT

Postmodern Jukebox… Again

Postmodern Jukebox

I know, I know. I’ve covered them before. What can I say? I just love Postmodern Jukebox! In case you’re not familiar with the outfit, they’re a rotating musical collective known and beloved for rearranging popular modern music into various vintage styles. They regularly appear in my YouTube feed, and I usually watch, enjoy, and move on. This one, however, I couldn’t just pass by. It needed sharing. And then, of course, down the PMJ rabbit hole I went, so there’s more below the first.

What an exceptional bunch of musicians! You can follow Postmodern Jukebox on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

One thought on “Postmodern Jukebox… Again

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 8, 2023 at 7:29 am

    I think they are terrific! I don’t know if this makes sense in words but I really like the fact they take familiar songs and translate them into a particular musical style so that my ears are forced to engage with the song in a new way. It is a fusion that could be a gimmick, of course, except that the musicians involved are so talented and committed to the performance style so that even the videos stay on the right side of kitsch.

