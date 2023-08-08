Postmodern Jukebox… Again

I know, I know. I’ve covered them before. What can I say? I just love Postmodern Jukebox! In case you’re not familiar with the outfit, they’re a rotating musical collective known and beloved for rearranging popular modern music into various vintage styles. They regularly appear in my YouTube feed, and I usually watch, enjoy, and move on. This one, however, I couldn’t just pass by. It needed sharing. And then, of course, down the PMJ rabbit hole I went, so there’s more below the first.
What an exceptional bunch of musicians! You can follow Postmodern Jukebox on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.
August 8, 2023 at 7:29 am
I think they are terrific! I don’t know if this makes sense in words but I really like the fact they take familiar songs and translate them into a particular musical style so that my ears are forced to engage with the song in a new way. It is a fusion that could be a gimmick, of course, except that the musicians involved are so talented and committed to the performance style so that even the videos stay on the right side of kitsch.
