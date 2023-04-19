The Catographer

Nils Jacobi/FurryFritz

German pet photographer Nils Jacobi has given himself the title of catographer (cat photographer and cat content creator), and I’m thrilled to share his fantastic work! He splits his time between professional commercial photo and video work and his personal project, creating entertaining cat content for his social media platforms. (And isn’t all cat content entertaining? It certainly amuses me!)

With more than 10,000 cat photos and video clips, Jacobi is kind of a big deal in the feline modeling sector. I’m particularly obsessed with his OMG series which he did to raise money for no-kill shelters over the last two years. Bribing and entertaining cats with a combination of toys and treats, he captured some truly priceless cat expressions in his photos. I hope you find them as satisfying as I did!

You can learn more about Nils Jacobi’s phenomenal cat photography on his website and on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook. You can also buy prints in his Etsy store.