Art Car World

Photo: Jennifer Sandlin

Today, I’m thrilled to bring to you the amazing collection of art cars located in Douglas, Arizona. Hanging out near the Mexico border, Art Car World is a new non-profit museum showcasing a remarkable collection of amazing art cars. Created by artist/documentarian Harrod Blank, the museum is opening in stages and can currently be seen only by appointment. It is expected to be fully ready for the public by this coming fall, and it looks like so much fun!

In the early nineties, I met a fascinating cultural anthropologist named Allen Schery who wanted me to shoot some video for his Corvette Americana Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY, very near the famous Baseball Hall of Fame. My production team and I headed north to check out the museum, and we were all truly blown away by Shery’s collection. I believe it was the last time I got excited about cars until today!

You can learn more about the amazing Art Car World on their website (which resides right here on WordPress!) and on Instagram and Facebook. And if anyone gets there, please send pics!

  1. bcparkison
    April 20, 2023 at 8:39 am

    You have to wonder what kind of life these people live.

