Etsomnia™ 356: Let’s Go Fly a Kite

I never got the hang of kite flying. When I was a kid, someone gave me one for a birthday, but my dad got mad at something (maybe I failed to put it away), broke it over his knee, and chucked it in the garbage. Kind of lost interest in the things after that. Lately, though, whenever we drive over the North Channel Bridge by our house, there are multiple kites flying around. They made me nostalgic (for someone else’s childhood).
April 20, 2023 at 8:18 am
A beautiful post! I recognized your first picture immediately. It comes from my first-grade reader with Dick and Jane… Spot and Sally! Love it. I too attempted to fly kites, even made my own from newspapers.
April 20, 2023 at 8:37 am
They are pretty when flying and some can be very creative.
