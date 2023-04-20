Etsomnia™ 356: Let’s Go Fly a Kite

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.

I never got the hang of kite flying. When I was a kid, someone gave me one for a birthday, but my dad got mad at something (maybe I failed to put it away), broke it over his knee, and chucked it in the garbage. Kind of lost interest in the things after that. Lately, though, whenever we drive over the North Channel Bridge by our house, there are multiple kites flying around. They made me nostalgic (for someone else’s childhood).

This is truly magnificent! I’d love to see one of these flying around! By PurdalyArtShop

Here would be my mother’s comment: Perhaps there should be a little less kite flying and a little more hair cutting.

I love that this company makes tiny-but-functional kites! What a great idea! By WORLDsmallestKITE

Kite making kits seem like a fantastic kid’s party project, plus they’re very budget friendly! By CraftNativeShop

Kites could be a whole birthday party theme! By UniquePartiesByPatti

This 82-inch orca kite would make a great statement and would be super easy to see against the blue sky! By OddballsJuggling

That would be a cool rainy day project! Sold by MyWonderfulWares

Best looking box kite I’ve ever seen! By MicroMark

I can’t flaw their logic… By KDPCreates

You have to be very careful when saying ‘stunt kite’ out loud. By OddballsJuggling

I know it’s off topic, but the items I was finding were all a little too fantastic. Plus it is literally called The Kite Flying of Life, so both ugly and ungrammatical.

I would love to see all three of these flying together! By BigWindKiteFactory

In case anyone was waiting for this as a prompt to do something, FYI, pigs now fly. By GillBloom

What an adorable nursery decoration! Definitely going on my list of unexpected personalized baby gifts. By RenArtGifts

In case you aren’t already throwing up a little in your mouth, this “collectible” is called a Dreamsicle Cherub. Vom.

Disappointed that the listing is for the print, not the kite, but the photo is lovely! (Still want the kite, though) By KimRoseAdams

If you could get this thing in the air (I suspect I could not), you’d be the envy of all who see you! By OneWorldGallery