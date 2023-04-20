My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 356: Let’s Go Fly a Kite

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.

I never got the hang of kite flying. When I was a kid, someone gave me one for a birthday, but my dad got mad at something (maybe I failed to put it away), broke it over his knee, and chucked it in the garbage. Kind of lost interest in the things after that. Lately, though, whenever we drive over the North Channel Bridge by our house, there are multiple kites flying around. They made me nostalgic (for someone else’s childhood).

This is truly magnificent! I’d love to see one of these flying around! By PurdalyArtShop
Here would be my mother’s comment: Perhaps there should be a little less kite flying and a little more hair cutting.
I love that this company makes tiny-but-functional kites! What a great idea! By WORLDsmallestKITE
Kite making kits seem like a fantastic kid’s party project, plus they’re very budget friendly! By CraftNativeShop
Kites could be a whole birthday party theme! By UniquePartiesByPatti
This 82-inch orca kite would make a great statement and would be super easy to see against the blue sky! By OddballsJuggling
That would be a cool rainy day project! Sold by MyWonderfulWares
Best looking box kite I’ve ever seen! By MicroMark
I can’t flaw their logic… By KDPCreates
You have to be very careful when saying ‘stunt kite’ out loud. By OddballsJuggling
I know it’s off topic, but the items I was finding were all a little too fantastic. Plus it is literally called The Kite Flying of Life, so both ugly and ungrammatical.
I would love to see all three of these flying together! By BigWindKiteFactory
In case anyone was waiting for this as a prompt to do something, FYI, pigs now fly. By GillBloom
What an adorable nursery decoration! Definitely going on my list of unexpected personalized baby gifts. By RenArtGifts
In case you aren’t already throwing up a little in your mouth, this “collectible” is called a Dreamsicle Cherub. Vom.
Disappointed that the listing is for the print, not the kite, but the photo is lovely! (Still want the kite, though) By KimRoseAdams
If you could get this thing in the air (I suspect I could not), you’d be the envy of all who see you! By OneWorldGallery

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 356: Let’s Go Fly a Kite

Leave a comment

  1. rothpoetry
    April 20, 2023 at 8:18 am

    A beautiful post! I recognized your first picture immediately. It comes from my first-grade reader with Dick and Jane… Spot and Sally! Love it. I too attempted to fly kites, even made my own from newspapers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    April 20, 2023 at 8:37 am

    They are pretty when flying and some can be very creative.

    Like

    Reply

