Aquabatix

The cleverly named Aquabatix (I see what they did there!) company has their (damp) fingers in a lot of pies. Perhaps best known for their performances as finalists on Britain’s Got Talent, the underwater entertainment act is really going places! The troupe, formerly known as Aquabatique, bills themselves as synchronized swimmers, underwater models, event entertainers, and even underwater photography and video production staff.

The company brilliantly devised their own modular, portable water tank in which to perform, so you can hire them for events even when there’s no pool!

I was delighted to learn they are also the synchronized swimmers featured in Adele’s music video for I Drink Wine, about which I wrote a few months ago.

You can learn more about Aquabatix on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.