Trust Issues

Natalie Sideserf makes the most hyper-realistic cakes you’ve ever seen. The star of YouTube, Food Network, and Netflix posts a new cake every Monday, and her feed is definitely worth a subscribe. Honestly, some of them are so disturbingly-realistic, people have been panicking when she cuts into them.
Watching Sideserf’s videos, I noticed that her under-layer of frosting is always the same neon green color. I did a little hunting and discovered it’s because people steal her videos and claim it’s their own work. Her neon green is like a signature that people can’t easily remove from the work. How smart! So if you see a video attributed to another cake artist, make sure to look for that Natalie Green frosting.
Whether she’s mimicking other foods, inanimate objects, or living creatures, the epically-talented Sideserf seems to get everything right. Her understanding of color and shape and texture is truly mindblowing. Sure, some of them are a little gross, but while I wouldn’t want to eat them, I’m still fascinated to see them!
You can follow the amazing Natalie Sideserf on the Sideserf Cakes website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.
April 25, 2023 at 6:57 am
It turns out that her toad cake is what first introduced me to the entire concept and culture of hyper-realistic cakes. My Instagram explore page is filled with photos and videos of chunky or weird animals (it’s how I calm my brain, I don’t know why) and I thought I was looking at a video of a toad when the knife sliced into it. I had been genuinely fooled and, therefore, was sincerely impressed. Then my youngest forced me to watch the entire of ‘Is It Cake?’ and I realised this is way of rendering cakes is a phenomenon among bakers. All of which preamble is to say that this creator’s cakes are definitely among the best I have seen in terms of rendering realistic textures and getting details and colours spot on. And how smart of her to use a trademark colour!
April 25, 2023 at 8:26 am
I get that, I felt that same way about the snake!
April 25, 2023 at 9:52 am
I am glad I am not the only one who got tricked into thinking they were watching terrible animal cruelty. I felt like a twerp when the cake was revealed. Ha ha!
April 25, 2023 at 8:28 am
Hyper-realistic is the perfect word for these cakes. And I love the Natalie green frosting, very smart indeed!
April 25, 2023 at 2:45 pm
Crazy me…I understand the challenge just not the purpose.
