Trust Issues

Natalie Sideserf makes the most hyper-realistic cakes you’ve ever seen. The star of YouTube, Food Network, and Netflix posts a new cake every Monday, and her feed is definitely worth a subscribe. Honestly, some of them are so disturbingly-realistic, people have been panicking when she cuts into them.

Watching Sideserf’s videos, I noticed that her under-layer of frosting is always the same neon green color. I did a little hunting and discovered it’s because people steal her videos and claim it’s their own work. Her neon green is like a signature that people can’t easily remove from the work. How smart! So if you see a video attributed to another cake artist, make sure to look for that Natalie Green frosting.

Whether she’s mimicking other foods, inanimate objects, or living creatures, the epically-talented Sideserf seems to get everything right. Her understanding of color and shape and texture is truly mindblowing. Sure, some of them are a little gross, but while I wouldn’t want to eat them, I’m still fascinated to see them!

You can follow the amazing Natalie Sideserf on the Sideserf Cakes website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.