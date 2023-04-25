My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Trust Issues

by 5 Comments

Natalie Sideserf makes the most hyper-realistic cakes you’ve ever seen. The star of YouTube, Food Network, and Netflix posts a new cake every Monday, and her feed is definitely worth a subscribe. Honestly, some of them are so disturbingly-realistic, people have been panicking when she cuts into them.

Watching Sideserf’s videos, I noticed that her under-layer of frosting is always the same neon green color. I did a little hunting and discovered it’s because people steal her videos and claim it’s their own work. Her neon green is like a signature that people can’t easily remove from the work. How smart! So if you see a video attributed to another cake artist, make sure to look for that Natalie Green frosting.

Whether she’s mimicking other foods, inanimate objects, or living creatures, the epically-talented Sideserf seems to get everything right. Her understanding of color and shape and texture is truly mindblowing. Sure, some of them are a little gross, but while I wouldn’t want to eat them, I’m still fascinated to see them!

You can follow the amazing Natalie Sideserf on the Sideserf Cakes website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Trust Issues

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 25, 2023 at 6:57 am

    It turns out that her toad cake is what first introduced me to the entire concept and culture of hyper-realistic cakes. My Instagram explore page is filled with photos and videos of chunky or weird animals (it’s how I calm my brain, I don’t know why) and I thought I was looking at a video of a toad when the knife sliced into it. I had been genuinely fooled and, therefore, was sincerely impressed. Then my youngest forced me to watch the entire of ‘Is It Cake?’ and I realised this is way of rendering cakes is a phenomenon among bakers. All of which preamble is to say that this creator’s cakes are definitely among the best I have seen in terms of rendering realistic textures and getting details and colours spot on. And how smart of her to use a trademark colour!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. swallowridge2
    April 25, 2023 at 8:28 am

    Hyper-realistic is the perfect word for these cakes. And I love the Natalie green frosting, very smart indeed!

    Like

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    April 25, 2023 at 2:45 pm

    Crazy me…I understand the challenge just not the purpose.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.