Flipping My Lid

Andymation

Animator Andy Bailey, A.K.A. Andymation, makes and shares really interesting videos of his work. Whether it’s flipbooks, stop-motion, or some combination of the two, his videos are highly entertaining. And I find Bailey’s ‘making of’ videos like the first one below especially fascinating. He not only talks about the drawing and the mechanics of creating the flipbook, he also talks through story and how to communicate emotion. What a generous thing to share!

Bailey truly encourages his viewers, even those without artistic skills, to try and make their own flipbooks. Knowing you lovelies as I do, I strongly suspect at least a couple of my readers will give this a try. If you do, please-oh-please share your results with us!

You can see all of the wonderful Andymation flipbook animations on YouTube and on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

