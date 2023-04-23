My OBT

Repost: Costumes for Appliances

fridge 7

Mondrian fridge wrap ©Vinyl Revolution

Welcome to the magical world of fridge decals! 11/4/14: I posted recently about wallpapers and wall decals that had the power to transport your room to a different place or time, and now I’ve found a designer whose decals have that same transformative effect on your kitchen appliances!

I first saw a few examples of Vinyl Revolution’s highly desirable wares at the 2014 Architectural Digest Home Design Show in NYC, and I fell instantly in love. Mind you, they aren’t cheap, but you can’t imagine how well-made they are, and their designs run from the relatively predictable to the positively outlandish, so there’s truly something for everyone.

If you’re interested in how they’re installed, here’s a how-to video with a pretty cool result!

And in case you’re interested, they also sell an extensive line of MacBook and wall decals, including icons like Charlie Brown and a full line of Banksy designs as well.

fridge 0

These were the ones we saw at the design show, and they were exceptional looking in person! ©Vinyl Revolution

fridge 1

A fantastic design element, I could see it working really well in a kitchen that was otherwise dressed in shades of grey. ©Vinyl Revolution

fridge 2

Fender amp style wrap ©Vinyl Revolution

fridge 3

If I’d known they had a Tardis, I would have bought it on the spot! ©Vinyl Revolution

fridge 4

This tiki bar accessory will put all other tiki bars to shame!

fridge 5

The Coke bottle machine wrap is a total classic and really beautifully done. ©Vinyl Revolution

fridge 6

A little Heinz 57 action for all you ketchup lovers out there! ©Vinyl Revolution

fridge 9

MacBook Wrap ©Vinyl Revolution

  1. bcparkison
    April 23, 2023 at 8:16 am

    Hmm…Creative ..yes…but I would tire of this pretty quick.

