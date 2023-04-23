Repost: Costumes for Appliances

Welcome to the magical world of fridge decals! 11/4/14: I posted recently about wallpapers and wall decals that had the power to transport your room to a different place or time, and now I’ve found a designer whose decals have that same transformative effect on your kitchen appliances!

I first saw a few examples of Vinyl Revolution’s highly desirable wares at the 2014 Architectural Digest Home Design Show in NYC, and I fell instantly in love. Mind you, they aren’t cheap, but you can’t imagine how well-made they are, and their designs run from the relatively predictable to the positively outlandish, so there’s truly something for everyone.

If you’re interested in how they’re installed, here’s a how-to video with a pretty cool result!

And in case you’re interested, they also sell an extensive line of MacBook and wall decals, including icons like Charlie Brown and a full line of Banksy designs as well.