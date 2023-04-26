My OBT

Small is Beautiful

Tristan Blondeau

French miniatures artist and macro stop-motion modelmaker Tristan Blondeau creates beautiful little worlds on either the 1:160 or 1:200 scale. Each of his creations is its own tiny planet, and they feel to me like a combination of The Little Prince and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. In other words, I couldn’t love them more!

As the resident artist in the SMALL IS BEAUTIFUL exhibition which has thus far stopped in Paris, London, and New York, Blondeau gets to share not just his art but also his passion for the art of other miniaturists as well.

You can see all of Tristan Blondeau’s marvelous art on Instagram. You can also check out the Small is Beautiful universe on Instagram.

