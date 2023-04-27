My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Good News Dog

by 4 Comments

Today, we get to explore the happy world of Buddy, the Good News Dog, “Fetching uplifting news from around the world so you can @BeHereForTheGood.” All the stories are very different, but I can tell you this was one of the most pleasant rabbit holes down which I have ever gone. This post needs no introduction from me, it’s just about ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Kindness wins!

And if you want to see more good stuff (and why wouldn’t you?), you can follow Good News Dog on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Good News Dog

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    April 27, 2023 at 8:34 am

    These are very uplifting clips.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. lois
    April 27, 2023 at 9:14 am

    Donna–these are the BEST!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.