Today, we get to explore the happy world of Buddy, the Good News Dog, “Fetching uplifting news from around the world so you can @BeHereForTheGood.” All the stories are very different, but I can tell you this was one of the most pleasant rabbit holes down which I have ever gone. This post needs no introduction from me, it’s just about ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Kindness wins!

And if you want to see more good stuff (and why wouldn’t you?), you can follow Good News Dog on Instagram and Facebook.