Using borosilicate glass attached to chunks of rock, artist Elena Fleury-Rojo’s sculptures feel like natural, aquatic-born merges of materials.
Fleury-Rojo’s sculptures are intended to blend elements of both land and sea, creating a merging of sturdy and delicate materials.
“Form is an integral part of this collection because I find the exquisite shapes within the coral almost otherworldly and there is a myriad of possibilities to expand my technical ability and artistic vision to future collections. With the traditional skills of flame working in danger of becoming obsolete & no longer passed down through active practice the endangered plight of the coral reefs draw a unique parallel with this situation.”– About the collection Reef Formations Volume I
You can learn more about Elena Fleury-Rojo’s wonderful work on her Red Flower Glass website and on Instagram.
May 23, 2023 at 1:57 pm
Oooooooh! I love these so much. I am especially smitten with the pieces involving rock.
