Elena Fleury-Rojo / Red Flower Glass

Using borosilicate glass attached to chunks of rock, artist Elena Fleury-Rojo’s sculptures feel like natural, aquatic-born merges of materials.

Fleury-Rojo’s sculptures are intended to blend elements of both land and sea, creating a merging of sturdy and delicate materials.

“Form is an integral part of this collection because I find the exquisite shapes within the coral almost otherworldly and there is a myriad of possibilities to expand my technical ability and artistic vision to future collections. With the traditional skills of flame working in danger of becoming obsolete & no longer passed down through active practice the endangered plight of the coral reefs draw a unique parallel with this situation.” – About the collection Reef Formations Volume I

