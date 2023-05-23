My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Reef Formations

Elena Fleury-Rojo / Red Flower Glass

Using borosilicate glass attached to chunks of rock, artist Elena Fleury-Rojo’s sculptures feel like natural, aquatic-born merges of materials.

Fleury-Rojo’s sculptures are intended to blend elements of both land and sea, creating a merging of sturdy and delicate materials.

“Form is an integral part of this collection because I find the exquisite shapes within the coral almost otherworldly and there is a myriad of possibilities to expand my technical ability and artistic vision to future collections. With the traditional skills of flame working in danger of becoming obsolete & no longer passed down through active practice the endangered plight of the coral reefs draw a unique parallel with this situation.”

– About the collection Reef Formations Volume I

You can learn more about Elena Fleury-Rojo’s wonderful work on her Red Flower Glass website and on Instagram.

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 23, 2023 at 1:57 pm

    Oooooooh! I love these so much. I am especially smitten with the pieces involving rock.

