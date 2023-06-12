My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Pollsters

by Leave a comment

PoleSport.org

The first video below popped into my suggestions this week, and I may never be the same. Once I picked my jaw up off the floor, I made a mad dash (okay, I was sitting down) for the blog. Competitive dancer and pole dance teacher Ashley Fox exhibited such mind-boggling feats of grace and strength, I knew I needed to find out what else was out there. Was I ever pleased!

The level of muscle tone and sheer athleticism required to look this graceful while suspended on a pole is astonishing. The things these athletic artists can do with their bodies is inconceivable to me. I will need to watch them over and over. This is a sport (art form?) that definitely doesn’t get enough respect. They’ve certainly changed my mind!

(Hal would so have loved this one…)

If you’d like to watch more, you should check out PoleSport.Org’s website, YouTube Channel, Instagram, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.