The first video below popped into my suggestions this week, and I may never be the same. Once I picked my jaw up off the floor, I made a mad dash (okay, I was sitting down) for the blog. Competitive dancer and pole dance teacher Ashley Fox exhibited such mind-boggling feats of grace and strength, I knew I needed to find out what else was out there. Was I ever pleased!

The level of muscle tone and sheer athleticism required to look this graceful while suspended on a pole is astonishing. The things these athletic artists can do with their bodies is inconceivable to me. I will need to watch them over and over. This is a sport (art form?) that definitely doesn’t get enough respect. They’ve certainly changed my mind!

(Hal would so have loved this one…)

If you’d like to watch more, you should check out PoleSport.Org’s website, YouTube Channel, Instagram, and Facebook.