Emus Against Education

There’s a saying in Hollywood, “Never work with children or animals.” Today’s Beautiful Thing certainly proves the second half of that aphorism to be true. This is the ridiculously-entertaining Knuckle Bump Farms, owned and operated by Taylor Blake (who is most often in front of the camera) and her partner Kristian Haggerty. They describe themselves as “A small hobby farm in South Florida who absolutely despise education and have a thirst for mayhem.”

Though everyone loves the unruly emus (Emmanuel Todd Lopez is a particular favorite), honestly none of the animals behave particularly well. One commenter said “She’s running a critter juvie hall.” It’s the blend of the animal hijinks and their caretakers’ obvious genuine affection for the animals that will keep me coming back. They really do seem to have unlocked the key to happiness.

Their life isn’t without heartache, though. Earlier this year, some wild birds landed at the farm and brought with them avian flu. They lost nearly every bird on the farm. Only Rico (the black swan) and Emmanuel survived, and ETL still suffers from nerve damage.

You can follow the wonderful, wacky Knuckle Bump Farms on Instagram and TikTok.