It’s the Story…

The bad news is that my childhood is for sale. The good news is that it’s now worth (or at least selling for) $5.5 million. That’s some impressive appreciation, if you think about it. My parent’s house was about the same vintage, and like many houses built in the sixties, it was profoundly ugly. But when I was a child, I comforted myself with the thought that it was like the Brady’s house. My family home definitely didn’t appreciate like the Bradys, though…
A few years ago, HGTV bought the house that represented the outside of the iconic Brady house, and used a combination of HGTV hosts, contractors, and all six of the original BB kids to recreate the show’s set. Though the show wasn’t great, the insides of Casa Brady do now (sort of) match the outside. Some of the most beloved props – including that dopey horse by the stairs – were even recovered (bought or borrowed) from collectors and fans. Apparently, this is the second most-photographed home in the USA after the White House.
“From the infamous staircase that anchors the home, to the bright orange formica kitchen counters, to the blue bunk beds and pink twin beds, and let’s not forget about the groovy attic. The possibilities are endless for you to enjoy this spacious 5,000+ square foot home on a sprawling 12,000 SF lot with citrus trees lining the yard.”
The property boasts 5,140 square feet, and a shocking 5 bedrooms/5 bathrooms. WHAT? We were led to believe it was a 4-bedroom (Mike & Carol, The Boys, The Girls, and Alice)/3-bathroom house. Why were all those people sharing rooms? I feel lied to.– Listing for 11222 Dilling Street, Studio City CA
You can gawk at, sorry, check out the original Brady house on Compass.
June 14, 2023 at 8:49 am
I could do with the bright orange.
June 14, 2023 at 9:24 am
That’s a lot of orange, though. The color should be called AGGRESSIVELY ORANGE. All caps. Just to make sure you get it.
June 14, 2023 at 11:20 am
I am aware of The Brady Bunch only through pop culture references and clips because I never watched it. However, I did enjoy looking around a home styled with MCM decor because I do love that aesthetic – though not always elements of the colour schemes. I went through a period in my 20s where I hated that era of decor (a knee-jerk pivot away from my childhood, I’m sure) and then I hit my 30s and loved that style again (maybe because of nostalgia for my childhood but I also think it is just inherently an era of sound design).
June 14, 2023 at 12:53 pm
I love MCM lines, but the colors make my head hurt.
