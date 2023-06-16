My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Fashion(?) Dads

by 5 Comments

In honor of Father’s day, I thought we’d explore the tongue-in-cheek world of Instagram’s Fashion Dads. The premise is simple: posed photos of dad-types wearing what I can only assume is dad “fashion,” striking model-style poses. But the results are adorably dorky and thoroughly enjoyable! As cute as the photos are, the captions really pull it all together. They’re all written in the first person, though they were sent in by contributors. Quirky. I like it!

I love that these dads are clearly leaning into their embarrassment potential, presumably to horrify their children. Let the sandals-with-socks, fanny packs, and high-belted jorts begin!

You can follow the adorbs Fashion Dads on Instagram and you can buy their merch on their website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Fashion(?) Dads

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    June 16, 2023 at 6:40 am

    Thank goodness my Dad never embarrassed me like that

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. lois
    June 16, 2023 at 7:41 am

    These guys all look so very proud…😂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.