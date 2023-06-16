In honor of Father’s day, I thought we’d explore the tongue-in-cheek world of Instagram’s Fashion Dads. The premise is simple: posed photos of dad-types wearing what I can only assume is dad “fashion,” striking model-style poses. But the results are adorably dorky and thoroughly enjoyable! As cute as the photos are, the captions really pull it all together. They’re all written in the first person, though they were sent in by contributors. Quirky. I like it!

I love that these dads are clearly leaning into their embarrassment potential, presumably to horrify their children. Let the sandals-with-socks, fanny packs, and high-belted jorts begin!

You can follow the adorbs Fashion Dads on Instagram and you can buy their merch on their website.