Repost: In a Leather Lather

Altan Bottier Atelier

8/26/19: If you told me that I’d be writing a post about men’s shoes, I would have thought you were losing your mind. And yet I am having a total fangirl moment over these glorious leather oxfords by Altan Bottier Atelier. Even their sneakers are sexy AF. I was delighted to learn that the staggeringly fashionable atelier also has a small collection of leather goods and women’s shoes (until I saw the price and needed smelling salts). If these delicious things were in a shop window, there’s no way I could walk by without going in and touching them or at least fogging up their windows for a bit. When I next go to Paris, I’d better remember to steer clear.

Altan Bottier’s hallmark is the ability to personalize the shoes’ color and patina. They claim to be able to match any color a client requests. What sorcery is this?

You can join me in drooling over all of Altan Bottier Atelier’s shoes on the firm’s website and on Instagram and Facebook.