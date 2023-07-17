Funny Girl

Aisling Bea

YouTube delivered the wonderful comedy of Irish standup Aisling Bea (pronounced ASH-ling, FYI) the other day, and I disappeared down the Bea rabbit hole for most of an afternoon. She’s marvelous.

“My friend suggested I do something social like ping pong table tennis. The ball moves too fast. I can never see it. To me, ping pong just looks like two perverts spanking a ghost.”

I first watched the interview below with Jonathan Ross and John Malkovich, and I found her thoroughly charming. Then after watching a few more talk show clips, I got onto her standup. While she is an outstanding guest, it’s her comedy that I most enjoyed. I always say the mark of a good comic is that I want to be their friend. Her willingness to expose her flaws while looking like she looks is completely adorable.

Bea is best known for her leading role in the BAFTA Award winning sitcom This Way Up, wherein she plays a young woman putting her life back together while recovering from a nervous breakdown. You can watch seasons 1 and 2 on Hulu.

You can follow the darling Aisling Bea on her website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.