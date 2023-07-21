My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Birds Scape

by Leave a comment

I was never particularly interested in birds as a younger person. But there’s just something about (upper) middle age and the avian world. I can’t explain it. Sure, we live in a wildlife refuge and are regularly surrounded by all kinds of water birds, but it’s not just that. I’m now fascinated by all birds. When did that happen?

At any rate, I’m not alone. The lovely folks at Birds Scape share my interest, and do a good job of providing daily doses of informational and entertaining bird-related content. If you too have reached the bird obsession stage of life, I recommend you find them on Instagram and start binge-watching!

You can follow Birds Scape on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.