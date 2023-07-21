I was never particularly interested in birds as a younger person. But there’s just something about (upper) middle age and the avian world. I can’t explain it. Sure, we live in a wildlife refuge and are regularly surrounded by all kinds of water birds, but it’s not just that. I’m now fascinated by all birds. When did that happen?

At any rate, I’m not alone. The lovely folks at Birds Scape share my interest, and do a good job of providing daily doses of informational and entertaining bird-related content. If you too have reached the bird obsession stage of life, I recommend you find them on Instagram and start binge-watching!

