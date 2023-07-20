Etsomnia™ 359: By the Yard

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.

Fabric above by BoutiqueOfFabrics

Though I barely sew anymore, I can’t resist prowling for exceptional fabrics. It’s that “maybe I’ll make something out of it someday…” thinking that has stuffed my home office closet full of yards and yards of deliciousness. Every few years, I relent and give what I think I won’t use to my very talented cousin (hi, E!) who actually does use them. At least they don’t go to waste.

Cranes? Check. Art deco? Check. Black and White? Check! Love it! By LovelyFabricTN

No, thanks. I’m good.

Purple makes me tingly and I adore dupioni silk. What a gorgeous selection! By SpiffySpools

My mother would have loved this! Looks like it should be hankies. By MingJingCo

I’m all for fruit and veg, but not to wear

It’s sheer, sparkly, vintage-looking fabrics like this glorious offering that keep me coming back. I can feel my resolve slipping as we speak… By ClassicModernFabrics

While Highland cows may be high on the cow attractiveness scale, on the fabric scale, they stink.

I love a good brocade! By SNeapillowsSNfabrics

I really do try to avoid cat fabrics at all cost, but this one might just suck me in. By FelineDrive

I imagine this would appeal to someone, but it just looks like the 60s to me, and not in a good way

I am always a fan of burnout velvet, and this one is lovely! By FashionFabricLA

Listen, it’s good coffee, but I’m not advertising for them unless they’re paying me.

I’m getting Partridge Family, and I love it! By Spoonflower

I used to sew these bastards on by hand, one at a time. This is a much better option! By UrquidLinen