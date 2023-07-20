My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 359: By the Yard

by

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.

Fabric above by BoutiqueOfFabrics

Though I barely sew anymore, I can’t resist prowling for exceptional fabrics. It’s that “maybe I’ll make something out of it someday…” thinking that has stuffed my home office closet full of yards and yards of deliciousness. Every few years, I relent and give what I think I won’t use to my very talented cousin (hi, E!) who actually does use them. At least they don’t go to waste.

Cranes? Check. Art deco? Check. Black and White? Check! Love it! By LovelyFabricTN
No, thanks. I’m good.
Purple makes me tingly and I adore dupioni silk. What a gorgeous selection! By SpiffySpools
My mother would have loved this! Looks like it should be hankies. By MingJingCo
I’m all for fruit and veg, but not to wear
It’s sheer, sparkly, vintage-looking fabrics like this glorious offering that keep me coming back. I can feel my resolve slipping as we speak… By ClassicModernFabrics
While Highland cows may be high on the cow attractiveness scale, on the fabric scale, they stink.
I love a good brocade! By SNeapillowsSNfabrics
I really do try to avoid cat fabrics at all cost, but this one might just suck me in. By FelineDrive
I imagine this would appeal to someone, but it just looks like the 60s to me, and not in a good way
I am always a fan of burnout velvet, and this one is lovely! By FashionFabricLA
Listen, it’s good coffee, but I’m not advertising for them unless they’re paying me.
I’m getting Partridge Family, and I love it! By Spoonflower
I used to sew these bastards on by hand, one at a time. This is a much better option! By UrquidLinen

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 359: By the Yard

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 20, 2023 at 9:45 am

    I wish I could sew (I struggle even with taking up hems) because there are so many lovely fabrics out there. It provides vastly more options for decor and clothing than having to buy things pre-made.

  2. ChrisLomaka
    July 20, 2023 at 10:31 am

    It doesn’t help that the purple sheer sparkly fabric is spread out like the most fantastic trailing skirt ever :).

  3. bcparkison
    July 20, 2023 at 11:51 am

    It is easy to get lost in the fabric isle even at Walmart. A “real” fabric store is good for the whole day..I no longer sew but once did most of my clothes and even jeans for my boys. that was along time ago..

