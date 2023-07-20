Etsomnia™ 359: By the Yard

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.
Though I barely sew anymore, I can’t resist prowling for exceptional fabrics. It’s that “maybe I’ll make something out of it someday…” thinking that has stuffed my home office closet full of yards and yards of deliciousness. Every few years, I relent and give what I think I won’t use to my very talented cousin (hi, E!) who actually does use them. At least they don’t go to waste.
July 20, 2023 at 9:45 am
I wish I could sew (I struggle even with taking up hems) because there are so many lovely fabrics out there. It provides vastly more options for decor and clothing than having to buy things pre-made.
July 20, 2023 at 10:31 am
It doesn’t help that the purple sheer sparkly fabric is spread out like the most fantastic trailing skirt ever :).
July 20, 2023 at 11:51 am
It is easy to get lost in the fabric isle even at Walmart. A “real” fabric store is good for the whole day..I no longer sew but once did most of my clothes and even jeans for my boys. that was along time ago..
