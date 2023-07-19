Casablanca, an Unlikely Classic

Warner Bros. Entertainment

I’m sure I’ve mentioned previously what a huge fan I am of classic films, especially those from the 1940s. So when I came across this Warner Brothers documentary about the series of happy accidents that created the iconic film Casablanca, I was beyond delighted. I’ve watched it twice thus far and will likely watch it again. It’s incredible to think of all the coincidences, all the seemingly-random decisions, both large and small, that could have easily made this such a different film.

I have taken many film classes, and I’m embarrassed to admit that I never before considered all the remarkable, subtle techniques employed to create such intimate moments and memorable images. From lighting to costumes to sound to cinematography to editing and beyond, it seems like every department made the very best use of what they had available. Of course, the direction, the score, and the performances were also top notch. And what’s most impressive to me is that all these divergent talents managed to work together to create this masterpiece of American cinema. The collaboration is mind-blowingly successful. I’m so glad I got to rediscover this wonderful film.

You can explore more making-of documentaries on the Warner Bros. Entertainment YouTube channel, and you can watch the full movie Casablanca on Amazon Prime.