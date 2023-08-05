Repost: Femme Fatale

Femme Fatale Dance Crew

10/9/19: Sometimes, when I start to play a video on Facebook, I get distracted, and I forget to stop it. So then the next thing plays. In this case, I had my back to the laptop when the song came on. It’s a song I like, so I left it, but when I turned around, I nearly dropped the things I was carrying. I don’t know what fantastic set of algorithms sent this phenomenal dance performance my way, but I am grateful they did! This is the amazing popping trio known as the Femme Fatale Dance Crew. The group’s members are Dassy Lee, Lily Frias, and Marie Poppins (yes, really).

After gorging myself on their live performance videos, I discovered their concept videos, and I was even more impressed. In addition to popping, the dancers are doing animation and waacking and tutting and a whole lot of things I don’t have the words for. Whatever they’re doing, they’re killing it!

You can follow the incomparable Femme Fatal Dance on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.