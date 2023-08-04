25 and Counting!

Hand-stamped guitar pick above by MudAndRoses on Etsy.

Today is my 25th anniversary with Beloved! I can’t tell you how lucky I feel every day. I’m still pinching myself at my incredible good fortune after all these years. When I mentioned at a work event last week that our 25th was coming up, many of my younger colleagues asked me the secret to a long relationship.

“The secret of a happy marriage remains a secret.” —Henny Youngman

Those of us who have pulled off such things know there’s no real answer, though my standard response is “a sense of humor and separate bathrooms.” Before we bought our house, we did survive many years sharing a bathroom, but we wouldn’t have lasted a day without laughter. I truly believe that the ability to laugh at oneself is the key to happiness in all of our relationships, be they marriages or relationships with family, friends, neighbors, pets, colleagues, everyone.

So today I thought I’d compile some marriage tip truth bombs from various sources. Some are funny, some are thought-provoking, and all resonated with me. I’d love to hear your additions, too!

“To get the full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with.” – Mark Twain

“A great marriage is not when the ‘perfect couple’ comes together. It is when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences.” —Dave Meurer

“To keep your marriage brimming, with love in the loving cup, whenever you’re wrong, admit it; whenever you’re right, shut up.” — Ogden Nash “A good marriage is one where each partner secretly suspects they got the better deal.” —Unknown — Anonymous “Marriage has no guarantees. If that’s what you’re looking for, go live with a car battery.” — Erma Bombeck

“A good marriage is a contest of generosity.” —Diane Sawyer

“One of the keys to a successful marriage is separate bathrooms. When he enters my bathroom, I sometimes ask, ‘Why are you in here?’ And he’s like, ‘I live here. Can I enjoy my bathroom too?’” — Michelle Obama (See? I’m not the only one!)

“A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” —Mignon McLaughlin

“I love being married. It’s so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” — Rita Rudner

“Marriage is not just spiritual communion. It is also remembering to take out the trash.” — Dr. Joyce Brothers

“I married for love, but the obvious side benefit of having someone around to find my glasses cannot be ignored.” — Cameron Esposito

“When you end up happily married, even the failed relationships have worked beautifully to get you there.” —Julia Roberts

“After a while, you just want to be with the one that makes you laugh.” —Chris Noth as Mr. Big, Sex and the City

“I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you.” —Roy Croft

“A happy marriage is a long conversation which always seems too short.” — Andre Maurois

And here’s our wedding song that still makes me cry every single time I hear it.