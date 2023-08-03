An oldie but goodie. It’s hard to believe it was 15 years ago when I first saw this fantastic mini movie! In case you’re not familiar with it, this is Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog. It’s Joss Whedon’s musical comedy/drama miniseries in three acts produced specifically for the internet. That it was produced exclusively for internet viewing may not seem like a big deal these days, but 15 years ago, it was groundbreaking. Equally groundgreaking was the inspiration behind the project.

“The team wrote the musical during the 2007–2008 Writers Guild of America strike. The idea was to create something small and inexpensive, yet professionally done, in a way that would circumvent the issues that were being protested during the strike.” – Wikipedia

How’s that for timely? The series won a People’s Choice Award, a Hugo, and even a Creative Arts Emmy. The entire project cost Whedon just over $200,000, and between online views, DVDs and Blueray sales, soundtrack sales, and merchandising, eventually earned over $3 million. Money well spent!

Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along-Blog is a wonderful way to spend 42 mintues. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do! I’ve linked below to the full show on YouTube, but these things tend to get taken down pretty regularly. If it doesn’t work, you can stream the entire show on Amazon Prime (for about $20).