Rob Kenney

Father of two grown children Rob Kenney started his YouTube channel, Dad, How Do I? in April of 2020. He did it as a fun project to keep himself occupied during Covid, but it’s proved very, very, VERY popular! At more than 26 million views, this dad’s advice is clearly not falling on deaf ears. With helpful tips like how to tie a necktie, how to iron a dress shirt, and how to jump-start a car, understanding investments, plus dad chats, story time, and more, the channel is full of good, wholesome stuff. Kenney has even published a book version.

Kenney’s dad left when he was just 14 years old (Rob, not his dad), leaving behind 7 children to fend for themselves. It meant he and his siblings had to figure a lot of life’s mysteries out on their own. Not wanting that to happen to anyone else’s kid, he started the channel of fatherly advice.

“A big thing is admitting your faults to your kids … If you pretend to be perfect, your kids are going to find out you’re not, and that’s where a lot of rebellion happens. (They think), ‘Wait a second, he’s been pretending to be perfect, and now I’ve discovered he’s not. What else has he not been real with me about?’ … Kids are gracious. They’re quick to forgive you if you just admit it, but unfortunately, we don’t always … Our pride gets in the way.” – Rob Kenney on the Today Show

You can check out all of Rob Kenney’s great advice on the official Dad How Do I website and on Instagram and Facebook. You can also buy his book on Amazon.