My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Prairie Glass

by 5 Comments

Jim Scheller/Macupin Prairie Glassworks

I confess I look at so many glass vessels, I’ve started to feel like I can’t be really surprised by them anymore. Wrong. Innovative genius glass artist Jim Scheller has shut me right up. Under the name Macoupin Prairie Glassworks, the Illinois-based artist uses opacity as a new language, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Working exclusively with glass, Scheller uses the kiln-forming and casting techniques to create vessels that I’m just dying to see in person.

“[Jim Scheller’s] kiln-formed glass sculptures are a feat in astute technical knowledge, not only of form and composition but of the scientific process of working in glass. The intricate, multicolored design presents an understanding of pattern and color theory that keeps the work of art balanced, as opposed to busy. The piece is opaque and transparent, allowing for lighting to cast colors and patterns in the space around the work. Though it has a sense of whimsy, the piece undeniably displays order and precision.”

– Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

You can see all of Jim Scheller’s magnificent glass work on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Prairie Glass

  1. bcparkison
    August 1, 2023 at 9:04 am

    Well…again i have no idea how this is done but they are uniquely beautiful

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 1, 2023 at 10:01 am

    OOoooooooh! These are absolutely delightful. I like the use of strata- and mosaic-like visuals within the pieces but what I really love is the understanding of how light plays within glass forms and how the artist has utilized that as such a prominent aspect within their pieces.

