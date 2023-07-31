My OBT

I’m a sucker for pet portraiture, whatever the medium. The scribble drawing a friend did of Abby, our last cat, is proudly framed and hung, we have adorable mini paintings of our cats – past and present – on our walls, and I’m always just barely resisting the urge to commission more. Who doesn’t love a pet portrait? Even the bad ones are good if you love the subject like we love our furry family members. So today’s artist is extra dear to my heart.

These are the gorgeous mosaic portraits by artist Danielle Casali. I’ve always found mosaic work to be extra interesting, especially close up. I love how seemingly random and disparate elements come together to form cohesive pictures, and Casali’s mosaic stained glass portraits are the best I’ve ever seen. How she captures the animals’ expressions to create such moving portraits is a total mystery.

You can follow the very talented Danielle Casali on her website and on Instagram. And if you find yourself in the Warrenville, IL, area, Ed Hoy’s International Art Glass & Supplies hosts Casali regularly for pet portrait classes. You could make your own! Hey, Beloved, we might need to make a pilgrimage to Illinois…

4 thoughts on “Mosaic Menagerie

  1. bcparkison
    July 31, 2023 at 8:10 am

    Oh my…These are really,really good.

  2. lois
    July 31, 2023 at 9:48 am

    These are all wonderful, but that last one… How sweet is that pup?!

