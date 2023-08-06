My OBT

Repost: Paris Rooftops

Evgeny Lushpin

5/29/18: Russian artist Evgeny Lushpin is known around the world for his gorgeous paintings. His phenomenal use of light and darkness has a remarkable power to evoke the atmosphere of his subjects. After painting many of the world’s most picturesque cities, Lushpin turned all that talent toward the place I believe is the most beautiful city in the world, Paris. His paintings of my favorite place feel right to me, just like I remember the City of Light feeling.

Lushpin’s selection of Paris scenes feels particularly intimate. They feel more like personal photos than paintings, and it’s clear the artist feels the same fondness for the city that I do.

You can follow Lushpin on his website.

All images property of Evgeny Lushpin.

One thought on “Repost: Paris Rooftops

  1. bcparkison
    August 6, 2023 at 9:28 am

    Just beautiful..I’m thinking Mary Poppins. lol

