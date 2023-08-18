Repost: Travels With My Father

My OBT

10/3/20: Today, I want to talk about the Netflix series Travels With My Father. The show has plenty of laughs and a surprising number of feels. Standup comedian Jack Whitehall travels around the world with his father Michael. It may not sound like much of a winning premise for a television show, but you need to know a little about father Michael. He’s posh, cantankerous, sheltered, snobbish, and mostly unwilling to try new things. And his hilarious son Jack finds just the right ways to push all his father’s buttons in the most entertaining ways.

The show does end up bring them closer, adorably, and though Michael is quite the crank, his fondness for his son clearly comes through. There’s nothing guilty about this pleasure! It makes for a very entertaining binge watch.

Season four has just come out, and I so enjoyed seasons one through three, I’m going to rewatch them before devouring the new season. If you don’t have Netflix, there are still plenty of videos on YouTube. The last of the videos below, Tales With My Father, is a mini-series that’s just on YouTube. If you let the video play to the end, it will keep playing the whole series.

You can watch Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father on Netflix, and you can see more of Jack (and Michael) on YouTube.

  1. bcparkison
    August 18, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Reads like fun but I just don’t do TV.

  2. lois
    August 18, 2023 at 8:43 am

    Donna–I’m picking you up and we’re heading out west to Little Anthony’s Diner. What a riot that was!!!

  3. Simon
    August 18, 2023 at 9:02 am

    I love this – it’s hilarious magic!

