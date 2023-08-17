Repost: Fruits Gone Nuts

3/20/15: Photographer Dan Cretu creates colorful everyday objects mainly out of real fruits, vegetables, and other edibles, and he does it all without the aid of Photoshop or other digital manipulation. He needs to work fast, however, because of the fragile nature of his materials, so he endeavors to complete each project from start to finish in only four hours. Talk about pressure. You can just imagine how much the fruit flies must love him!

Author: Donna from MyOBT I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!