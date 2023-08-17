Repost: Fruits Gone Nuts

Dan Cretu
3/20/15: Photographer Dan Cretu creates colorful everyday objects mainly out of real fruits, vegetables, and other edibles, and he does it all without the aid of Photoshop or other digital manipulation. He needs to work fast, however, because of the fragile nature of his materials, so he endeavors to complete each project from start to finish in only four hours. Talk about pressure. You can just imagine how much the fruit flies must love him!
Dan Cretu
Dan Cretu
Dan Cretu
(That sneaker under there seems like cheating to me.) Dan Cretu
Dan Cretu
Dan Cretu
Dan Cretu
(He totally dialed this one in, but it is nonetheless appealing.) Dan Cretu
Dan Cretu
(This totally makes up for that light bulb situation.) Dan Cretu
Dan Cretu
Dan Cretu
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!