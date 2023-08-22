Murder She Wrote ring by Stephen Webster, posted by De Joya En Joya

Today, I’m thrilled to share with you a fellow blogger and jewelry’s OTHER biggest fan, De Joya En Joya. I was able to discover very little about Salvador Asensio, the man behind the blog, but his love for unusual and exceptional jewels makes us soulmates anyway. I did learn that he resides in Barcelona, has been working in communications since 2012, and has a degree from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.

“Life without jewels would be a mistake.” – De Joya En Joya bio

He posts pieces that are like nothing I have ever seen before, and I just cannot get enough! I’m sure I’m going to find many new jewelry artists about whom I knew nothing before this glorious blog.

You can see all of De Joya En Joya’s gorgeous posts on the blog and on Instagram and Facebook.