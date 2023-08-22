Today, I’m thrilled to share with you a fellow blogger and jewelry’s OTHER biggest fan, De Joya En Joya. I was able to discover very little about Salvador Asensio, the man behind the blog, but his love for unusual and exceptional jewels makes us soulmates anyway. I did learn that he resides in Barcelona, has been working in communications since 2012, and has a degree from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.
“Life without jewels would be a mistake.”– De Joya En Joya bio
He posts pieces that are like nothing I have ever seen before, and I just cannot get enough! I’m sure I’m going to find many new jewelry artists about whom I knew nothing before this glorious blog.
You can see all of De Joya En Joya’s gorgeous posts on the blog and on Instagram and Facebook.
August 22, 2023 at 2:55 pm
Fantastic selection of things to gollum over. I love the humour of the fork and spaghetti necklace and now I know that nail rings are a thing which I absolutely never did before.
