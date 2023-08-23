Deceptively Simple

Dylan Martinez

The piece above is not, as it appears, a plastic bag of water. It’s actually a piece by glass master Dylan Martinez. To mimic the object so convincingly, the artist had to employ multiple sculpting, manipulating, and glassblowing techniques. Details like the rising bubbles, the droplets above the waterline, the wrinkles in the bag all require epic skill to render so realistically. I’m just blown away!

For fun, Martinez sometimes embeds goldfish crackers in the “water.” So cute. He also creates other whimsical glass objects, and I find them all equally appealing.

You can see all of Dylan Martinez’s wonderful works on his website and on Instagram.