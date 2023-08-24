Recently, I happily came upon the Insta known as Tiny House Perfect, and I’ve been gorging myself on their content ever since! The content is created by the Cali-based U-Build Tiny Homes, a company that makes personalized, energy-efficient, eco-friendly tiny homes for a variety of uses. They can even help coordinate the search and acquisition of land on which their homes are situated.
Though not inexpensive, their homes come complete with plumbing, electric, and are even wired for HVAC, so they’re probably priced about the same as purchasing all those things individually. I think their designs are just lovely.
Now, onto the Instagram content. The photos they find and post are just delish, and, to their credit, they ALWAYS credit the builders and/or photographers. Some of the homes they feature are their own, but they are generous with their compliments about other companies’ work as well. This seems like a really nice, creative, hard-working bunch of people!
You can follow Tiny House Perfect on Instagram, and you can learn more about U-Build Tiny Homes on their website and on Facebook.
August 24, 2023 at 8:56 am
I need one
August 24, 2023 at 12:27 pm
Me, too! That one at the top with the oval window is just adorable!
August 24, 2023 at 9:59 am
I[‘m not big on the ‘how small can you live’ aspect (tho i like it a whole lot more than ‘how big can you live’ McMansions), but the custom designed -for that particular spot- part makes some of them quite awesome, they form a little vignette, a short little story, all right there. And the designed into the tree on Crete I’d die for
August 24, 2023 at 12:28 pm
I always say I couldn’t live in a tiny house, but I could sure vacation in one! We’re contemplating buying a piece of property and putting a tiny house on it for guests. This stuff is right up my alley!
August 24, 2023 at 1:49 pm
I love a tiny house with great design – and dream of having one as my own wee bolt hole – and all of these are gorgeous. Some of them look like they could be in a fairytale.
