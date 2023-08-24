Ohana Tiny Homes

Recently, I happily came upon the Insta known as Tiny House Perfect, and I’ve been gorging myself on their content ever since! The content is created by the Cali-based U-Build Tiny Homes, a company that makes personalized, energy-efficient, eco-friendly tiny homes for a variety of uses. They can even help coordinate the search and acquisition of land on which their homes are situated.

Though not inexpensive, their homes come complete with plumbing, electric, and are even wired for HVAC, so they’re probably priced about the same as purchasing all those things individually. I think their designs are just lovely.

Now, onto the Instagram content. The photos they find and post are just delish, and, to their credit, they ALWAYS credit the builders and/or photographers. Some of the homes they feature are their own, but they are generous with their compliments about other companies’ work as well. This seems like a really nice, creative, hard-working bunch of people!

You can follow Tiny House Perfect on Instagram, and you can learn more about U-Build Tiny Homes on their website and on Facebook.