My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Tiny House Perfect

by

Ohana Tiny Homes

Recently, I happily came upon the Insta known as Tiny House Perfect, and I’ve been gorging myself on their content ever since! The content is created by the Cali-based U-Build Tiny Homes, a company that makes personalized, energy-efficient, eco-friendly tiny homes for a variety of uses. They can even help coordinate the search and acquisition of land on which their homes are situated.

Though not inexpensive, their homes come complete with plumbing, electric, and are even wired for HVAC, so they’re probably priced about the same as purchasing all those things individually. I think their designs are just lovely.

Now, onto the Instagram content. The photos they find and post are just delish, and, to their credit, they ALWAYS credit the builders and/or photographers. Some of the homes they feature are their own, but they are generous with their compliments about other companies’ work as well. This seems like a really nice, creative, hard-working bunch of people!

You can follow Tiny House Perfect on Instagram, and you can learn more about U-Build Tiny Homes on their website and on Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Tiny House Perfect

Leave a comment

  2. ChrisLomaka
    August 24, 2023 at 9:59 am

    I[‘m not big on the ‘how small can you live’ aspect (tho i like it a whole lot more than ‘how big can you live’ McMansions), but the custom designed -for that particular spot- part makes some of them quite awesome, they form a little vignette, a short little story, all right there. And the designed into the tree on Crete I’d die for

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 24, 2023 at 1:49 pm

    I love a tiny house with great design – and dream of having one as my own wee bolt hole – and all of these are gorgeous. Some of them look like they could be in a fairytale.

    Like

    Reply

