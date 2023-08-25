Dane Shitagi

For more than two decades, NYC-based photographer Dane Shitagi has set about to create a collection of photos and videos that capture the artistry, strength, and remarkable bodies of esteemed professional ballerinas across the globe. My favorites among the impressive photos have got to be the ones that show the ballerinas posing and dancing in the cities where they work.

The project has been going on for 22 years, and at year 18, Shitagi published a Ballerina Project book that would make a wonderful gift for the dancer in your life!

You can see more of the Ballerina Project on Dane Shitagi’s website and on YouTube and Instagram, and you purchase their photos in the BallerinaProject Etsy store.