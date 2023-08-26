Repost: Buttercream Beauties

8/15/17: One of the things that really thrills me about my blog is that it gives me the opportunity to profile artists who can create beautiful things I’ve never seen before. Atelier Soo is just such an artist. The Seoul-based pastry chef creates amazing cakes adorned with realistic-looking bouquets of flowers made only of buttercream and edible paints. She then takes really stunning, lush-looking, artfully-styled photos of her creations. I’m impressed with the whole process!

And if you find yourself passing through Cheungdam, Seoul, with some time to kill, you can study her methods in one of the baker’s cake decorating classes. You can check out this talented food artist’s work on her website and on Instagram.

All images property of Atelier Soo.

