Repost: Mobile Provider

7/29/16: I happened upon the Happiness Baby Toys (formerly ZooToys) shop when I was trolling Etsy for a baby gift a couple of weeks ago, and it was love at first sight. Not only does maker Yana create (by hand) sweet and beautiful crib mobiles, she also makes small stuffed toys – dogs, teddy bears, and other things – all with loads of personality.

She writes that she was inspired by her mother, who was always sewing and knitting. When Yana had her children, she took up sewing and knitting so she could make them things. Now, she shares her beautiful creations with the rest of us. Aren’t we lucky?

You can see all of the beautiful items by Happiness Baby Toys in their Etsy shop and on Instagram.

All photos are property of Happiness Baby Toys/Zoo Toys, used with permission.