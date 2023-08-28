Home Free / Photo: Sami Matarante

Billed as the only all-vocal country band, Home Free creates lovely, listenable music with a wide appeal. Since winning NBC’s The Sing-Off in 2013, the group has gone on to win over more than 1.5 million subscribers and many more millions of views. I find their music really uplifting while still fun.

“This song… is a message that our country and the whole world could really use right now. Home Free wholeheartedly believes that if you choose any two humans from any two places on the planet, they’ll always have more in common than they have different from one another. So let’s just be good to each other.” – Home Free about Everybody Walkin’ This Land

You can listen to all of Home Free’s wonderful music on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.