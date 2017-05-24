My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Lonely Leftie

by 8 Comments

southpaw

LonelySouthpaw

I came across this adorable tiny creature during one of my less appealing searches, and I was instantly captivated! These are claybies (clay babies) by Ruby whose Etsy shop LonelySouthpaw is full of tiny adorables.

“As an old school video game junkie and child at heart, my inspiration comes from my favorite cartoon shows, games, and movies from both the past and present. I love creating familiar characters with a little twist of emotion, pose, or personality. I have started to create my own original sculpts as well over the past couple years.”

Ever since I wrote the post about Harajuku style, I find myself much more receptive to the charms of cute things, and LonelySouthpaw has them in spades.

Learn more about Ruby’s wonderful creatures on Instagram, Facebook, Deviantart, and, of course, in her Etsy shop.

All images property of LonelySouthpaw, used with permission.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “The Lonely Leftie

Leave a comment

  1. Karen
    May 24, 2017 at 7:27 am

    OMG, the pig! The narwhal! The sea monster!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. jerennazuto
    May 24, 2017 at 7:31 am

    They are so ADORABLE! the radishes stole my heart!! The pig and at that whalicorn(I’m assume that’s what they are called). Thank you for showing this, it made me happy!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. loisajay
    May 24, 2017 at 7:34 am

    That little pig is precious! And Humpty Dumpty..!!! Way cute.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s