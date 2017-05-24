The Lonely Leftie

I came across this adorable tiny creature during one of my less appealing searches, and I was instantly captivated! These are claybies (clay babies) by Ruby whose Etsy shop LonelySouthpaw is full of tiny adorables.

“As an old school video game junkie and child at heart, my inspiration comes from my favorite cartoon shows, games, and movies from both the past and present. I love creating familiar characters with a little twist of emotion, pose, or personality. I have started to create my own original sculpts as well over the past couple years.”

Ever since I wrote the post about Harajuku style, I find myself much more receptive to the charms of cute things, and LonelySouthpaw has them in spades.

Learn more about Ruby’s wonderful creatures on Instagram, Facebook, Deviantart, and, of course, in her Etsy shop.

All images property of LonelySouthpaw, used with permission.