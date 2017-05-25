Etsomnia™ 140: Playing With Fire

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Summer is coming, though it doesn’t exactly feel like it yet. This weekend, we head to Fire Island for the first trip of the season! And though there’s still a chill, I for one am really ready for some solid outside time. So in honor of our upcoming cool nights on the Isle of Fire, I thought it might be fun to check out some of Etsy’s more creative fire pits, grills, tabletop fireplaces, garden torches, and the like. I would normally be bummed that I couldn’t find more losers in this category, but I’m in too good a mood to care!
Quite possibly the most appealing Tiki torch ever created! By DesertSteelCo
Wine bottle tiki torch wrapped with twine, because that’s definitely not flammable.
While not technically a fire pit, this flameless LED version is nonetheless interesting! By BadIdeaSupply
May 25, 2017 at 9:13 am
I just looked up that glass firepit. Wish I had a couple extra thousand bucks, I’d buy it in a heartbeat. Great stuff. N.
May 25, 2017 at 9:14 am
Us, too. Beloved actually started drooling when she saw it.
May 25, 2017 at 9:47 am
Some of those are really pretty!!
