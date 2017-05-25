My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 140: Playing With Fire

by 3 Comments

Really beautiful work, but all I can see is this. By TheFirePitGallery

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Summer is coming, though it doesn’t exactly feel like it yet. This weekend, we head to Fire Island for the first trip of the season! And though there’s still a chill, I for one am really ready for some solid outside time. So in honor of our upcoming cool nights on the Isle of Fire, I thought it might be fun to check out some of Etsy’s more creative fire pits, grills, tabletop fireplaces, garden torches, and the like. I would normally be bummed that I couldn’t find more losers in this category, but I’m in too good a mood to care!

Quite possibly the most appealing Tiki torch ever created! By DesertSteelCo

Wine bottle tiki torch wrapped with twine, because that’s definitely not flammable.

While not technically a fire pit, this flameless LED version is nonetheless interesting! By BadIdeaSupply

No, thanks. I’m on a wiener-free diet.

Clever, but now THAT song is stuck in my head. By PotluckPressShop

Fantastic dragon fire pit by NunnikhovenArtStone

Deck fire in 3… 2…

This makes me a little uncomfortable. Are you allowed to use the term redneck if you’re not a redneck? By JustJessiDeSignage

What an absolutely genius idea! No more wet wicks! Tiki torch covers by LJKovers

I’m completely enamored of this emerald glass fire pit by BuffaloGlass

Four Steps to Etsy Success:
1. Find junk
2. Do stuff to it that in no way improves it
3. …
4. Success!

This ought to keep the kids off your lawn!

This is a chambered tabletop tiki torch. If it wouldn’t rust immediately on our saltwater-sprayed deck, I’d order it right this minute! By charliesUS

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 140: Playing With Fire

  1. memadtwo
    May 25, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I just looked up that glass firepit. Wish I had a couple extra thousand bucks, I’d buy it in a heartbeat. Great stuff. N.

  2. houstonphotojourney
    May 25, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Some of those are really pretty!!

