Peek-a-Boo Clothes

A few months ago, I brought to you the joyous, whimsical fashion art made using everyday objects by Edgar Artis. Today, I want to show you the fashion illustrations he makes using pencils, scissors and the world around him.
I really admire Artis’s ability to see patterns in scenery, and some of these designs are so successful, I want to wear them!
All images property of Edgar Artis.
May 28, 2017 at 6:11 am
Very cool! What a fantastic talent he has for seeing fashionable patterns.
May 28, 2017 at 7:10 am
Every one of them is beautiful.
May 28, 2017 at 8:05 am
These are awesome! I love the fire dress 🔥
May 28, 2017 at 8:33 am
I’ve seen these before and have always loved them.
May 28, 2017 at 9:09 am
That is totally amazing. A first I thought it was just part of the outfits…then I realized it was the whole outfit! How does a person see this? Not only did they have to draw it, but they had to line it up so well in the photographs……….incredible.
