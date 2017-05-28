My OBT

Peek-a-Boo Clothes

5 Comments

Edgar Artis

A few months ago, I brought to you the joyous, whimsical fashion art made using everyday objects by Edgar Artis. Today, I want to show you the fashion illustrations he makes using pencils, scissors and the world around him.

I really admire Artis’s ability to see patterns in scenery, and some of these designs are so successful, I want to wear them!

All images property of Edgar Artis.

5 thoughts on “Peek-a-Boo Clothes

  1. roberta m
    May 28, 2017 at 6:11 am

    Very cool! What a fantastic talent he has for seeing fashionable patterns.

  2. janhaltn
    May 28, 2017 at 7:10 am

    Every one of them is beautiful.

  3. everydaystrangeblog
    May 28, 2017 at 8:05 am

    These are awesome! I love the fire dress 🔥

  4. Karen
    May 28, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I’ve seen these before and have always loved them.

  5. Anthony
    May 28, 2017 at 9:09 am

    That is totally amazing. A first I thought it was just part of the outfits…then I realized it was the whole outfit! How does a person see this? Not only did they have to draw it, but they had to line it up so well in the photographs……….incredible.

