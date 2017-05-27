It Takes a Village, People

We’re headed out for a little vacation, so the next week’s posts may be a bit more brief than usual, but hopefully you’ll find their subjects beautiful nonetheless.
I’ve shared and enjoyed music by these lovely people before. Boy-oh-boy do they love props and choreography. Watching their videos is nearly as much fun as making them must be!
Have a great weekend, all!
May 27, 2017 at 6:27 am
Nice, but you really need to check out video of the Burlington, Ontario band “Walk Off The Earth”. What they do is amazing.
May 27, 2017 at 7:12 pm
Well, I’m gonna guess that these young people don’t sit around playing video games all day or otherwise have their faces glued to a screen! I see a LOT of practice/training going into each video they’re making–not even counting the creating and learning a song aspects!
