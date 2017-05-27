My OBT

It Takes a Village, People

by 2 Comments

We’re headed out for a little vacation, so the next week’s posts may be a bit more brief than usual, but hopefully you’ll find their subjects beautiful nonetheless.

I’ve shared and enjoyed music by these lovely people before. Boy-oh-boy do they love props and choreography. Watching their videos is nearly as much fun as making them must be!

Have a great weekend, all!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “It Takes a Village, People

  1. Michele
    May 27, 2017 at 6:27 am

    Nice, but you really need to check out video of the Burlington, Ontario band “Walk Off The Earth”. What they do is amazing.

  2. Raylene
    May 27, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Well, I’m gonna guess that these young people don’t sit around playing video games all day or otherwise have their faces glued to a screen! I see a LOT of practice/training going into each video they’re making–not even counting the creating and learning a song aspects!

