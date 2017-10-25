9 Out of 10 Posh Fairies Agree…

I thought I’d kick off Halloween week (yes, that’s a thing) with another visit to one of the most amazing costume-makers I’ve ever encountered. These are the glorious headdresses by Rachel Sigmon of the Etsy shop PoshFairytaleCouture. It will come as no surprise that her dramatic pieces are a favorite of fashion photographers everywhere, so many of her listings feature pictures by professional fashion photographers. Between her amazing pieces and all that jaw-dropping photography, Sigmon’s Etsy shop is an absolute feast for the eyes. A former makeup artist and hairstylist, her styling is every bit as gorgeous as the design and photography.

“I love the way a woman’s face lights up when she’s wearing a headdress. They give such a magical feeling; it’s empowering to feel like you belong in a different world… I’m still waiting for Lady Gaga to knock on my door and ask me to make her a headdress. A girl can dream, right?”

Sigmon is a busy lady. A Germany-based USAF spouse and the mother of three, I can’t imagine how she finds the time to create such imaginative, stunning pieces, but somehow, she makes it work. Designing fascinating items like child’s armor and headdresses fit for a pagan queen, Sigmon continues to add stunning beauty to my world, and for that I’m grateful. And who knows? Maybe Gaga will come knocking on her door someday. Sigmon certainly deserves the acclaim.

Go check out all of Sigmon’s amazing creations in her Etsy shop. You can also follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

All images property of Posh Fairytale Couture, used with permission.