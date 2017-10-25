My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

9 Out of 10 Posh Fairies Agree…

by 6 Comments

posh 0

Posh Fairytale Couture
Photo by VR Fine Art Images

I thought I’d kick off Halloween week (yes, that’s a thing) with another visit to one of the most amazing costume-makers I’ve ever encountered. These are the glorious headdresses by Rachel Sigmon of the Etsy shop PoshFairytaleCouture. It will come as no surprise that her dramatic pieces are a favorite of fashion photographers everywhere, so many of her listings feature pictures by professional fashion photographers. Between her amazing pieces and all that jaw-dropping photography, Sigmon’s Etsy shop is an absolute feast for the eyes. A former makeup artist and hairstylist, her styling is every bit as gorgeous as the design and photography.

“I love the way a woman’s face lights up when she’s wearing a headdress. They give such a magical feeling; it’s empowering to feel like you belong in a different world… I’m still waiting for Lady Gaga to knock on my door and ask me to make her a headdress. A girl can dream, right?”

Sigmon is a busy lady. A Germany-based USAF spouse and the mother of three, I can’t imagine how she finds the time to create such imaginative, stunning pieces, but somehow, she makes it work. Designing fascinating items like child’s armor and headdresses fit for a pagan queen, Sigmon continues to add stunning beauty to my world, and for that I’m grateful. And who knows? Maybe Gaga will come knocking on her door someday. Sigmon certainly deserves the acclaim.

Go check out all of Sigmon’s amazing creations in her Etsy shop. You can also follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

All images property of Posh Fairytale Couture, used with permission.

Photo by Sonja Saur

Photo by Jennifer Winfrey

Photo by Sonja Saur

Photo by VR Fine Art Images

Photo by VR Fine Art Images

Photo by Eric Condette

Photo by Trevor Bristow

Photo by Lindsay Adler

Photo by Jude Allen

Photo by VR Fine Art Images

Photo by Eyes Open Photography

Photo by Jennifer Winfrey

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “9 Out of 10 Posh Fairies Agree…

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 25, 2017 at 7:13 am

    Amazing. There’s a real variety within her pieces too – and it’s great to see masculine pieces too. I’m most drawn to the peacock pieces.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Penny Wilson Writes
    October 25, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Love these Donna! The ones with the peacock feathers are my fav. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. graceunc
    October 25, 2017 at 9:56 am

    wow, spectacular? i hope lady gaga finds her, it’d be a perfect fit!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s