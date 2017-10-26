My OBT

Etsomnia™ 159: Witch, Please!

by 1 Comment

Materials: old lace, plastic bats, doily addiction, disembodied foot. This positively screams Pinterest fail!

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It will come as no surprise that I do some pretty weird Etsy searches to find the gems I lampoon every week for Etsomnia. But this week’s search was entirely innocuous. I thought October, so witches, right? My only search term was “witch.” I figured I’d find the usual mix of awesome and awful, of amazing and atrocious. I didn’t expect any big surprises. I should have known better.

I was sure I would manage to break it immediately, but WalkingPottery assures me the mug is klutz-proof!

Q. Would you like some breakfast?
A. Definitely not.

This “art doll” looks like the before in a hair product commercial

I don’t know about where you live, but in NY, it would take about 2 seconds for someone to change that W to a B. By Rusticpalletshop1

I see what they were trying to do, but the Bob Hope nose effect just kind of ruins it

Rachel Ray’s Halloween recipe book is creating quite a stir

Ooooh! Yes, please! By kaylastojek

I have always loved witch balls, and this one by Route4glass is particularly lovely!

Poor Samantha. Not even Doctor Bombay could get rid of that stubborn boil on her cheek

You want to know where witches come from? Well, when a witch and a warlock love each other very much…

Halloween have you a little over-excited? These two ought to fix that, right quick!

While I greatly admire her, she too strongly resembles a judgy former neighbor of mine for comfort. By SoJoyStudios

I don’t know if I’d call it a witch costume, but I’m definitely afraid

Of all of the items I looked through doing research for this post, this is the one I think most likely to be able to cast spells. It certainly worked its magic on me! By SadirJewelry

It’s never too early to learn that armpit cleavage is unacceptable

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Etsomnia™ 159: Witch, Please!

  1. 3C Style
    October 26, 2017 at 6:55 am

    Your magic did work on me. Can’t stop laughing.

    Like

    Reply

