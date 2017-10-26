Etsomnia™ 159: Witch, Please!

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It will come as no surprise that I do some pretty weird Etsy searches to find the gems I lampoon every week for Etsomnia. But this week’s search was entirely innocuous. I thought October, so witches, right? My only search term was “witch.” I figured I’d find the usual mix of awesome and awful, of amazing and atrocious. I didn’t expect any big surprises. I should have known better.

