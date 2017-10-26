Etsomnia™ 159: Witch, Please!

Materials: old lace, plastic bats, doily addiction, disembodied foot. This positively screams Pinterest fail!
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
It will come as no surprise that I do some pretty weird Etsy searches to find the gems I lampoon every week for Etsomnia. But this week’s search was entirely innocuous. I thought October, so witches, right? My only search term was “witch.” I figured I’d find the usual mix of awesome and awful, of amazing and atrocious. I didn’t expect any big surprises. I should have known better.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
I was sure I would manage to break it immediately, but WalkingPottery assures me the mug is klutz-proof!
Q. Would you like some breakfast? A. Definitely not.
This “art doll” looks like the before in a hair product commercial
I don’t know about where you live, but in NY, it would take about 2 seconds for someone to change that W to a B. By Rusticpalletshop1
I see what they were trying to do, but the Bob Hope nose effect just kind of ruins it
Rachel Ray’s Halloween recipe book is creating quite a stir
October 26, 2017 at 6:55 am
Your magic did work on me. Can’t stop laughing.
LikeLike