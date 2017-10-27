Steam Pumpkins!

This week, while looking for Halloween inspiration, I came across an article on Instructables.com for making a Steampunk Pumpkin. Theirs was kind of grim, but it made me curious, and so I started hunting for photos. I found some real doozies!
It’s easy for steampunk to look corny or pretentious, but I think it’s pretty hard to ruin a pumpkin. How bad can it be? If the local teenagers don’t smash it, you’re still going to throw it out in a week anyway.
Enjoy! And if you like this one, you should check out my pumpkin post from 2015. It’s one of my faves!
Photos attributed where possible.
