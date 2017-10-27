My OBT

Steam Pumpkins!

This week, while looking for Halloween inspiration, I came across an article on Instructables.com for making a Steampunk Pumpkin. Theirs was kind of grim, but it made me curious, and so I started hunting for photos. I found some real doozies!

It’s easy for steampunk to look corny or pretentious, but I think it’s pretty hard to ruin a pumpkin. How bad can it be? If the local teenagers don’t smash it, you’re still going to throw it out in a week anyway.

Enjoy! And if you like this one, you should check out my pumpkin post from 2015. It’s one of my faves!

Photos attributed where possible.

modulicious.com

makingmayhem.blogspot.com

nyclq-focalpoint.blogspot.com

femailcreations

For Whom the Gear Turns

 

  4. Diane
    October 27, 2017 at 10:16 am

    These are fantastic! I think I want one!

