Armageddon Painted

Today, I bring you the gorgeous makeup and body paintings by Lara Wirth, a.k.a. ArmageddonPainted. This incredibly skilled artist is self-taught and only sixteen! Can you imagine?

It always bums me out that I didn’t get interested in body paint until I was preoccupied with covering up my body. I’m not willing, but if anyone else is willing to be my canvas, I think it would be big fun to try!

You can follow Wirth on her Instagram.

All images property of Lara Wirth/ArmageddonPainted.