Armageddon Painted

Today, I bring you the gorgeous makeup and body paintings by Lara Wirth, a.k.a. ArmageddonPainted. This incredibly skilled artist is self-taught and only sixteen! Can you imagine?
It always bums me out that I didn’t get interested in body paint until I was preoccupied with covering up my body. I’m not willing, but if anyone else is willing to be my canvas, I think it would be big fun to try!
You can follow Wirth on her Instagram.
All images property of Lara Wirth/ArmageddonPainted.
October 28, 2017 at 7:23 am
They’re very scary. Shane we have inhibitions that stop us doing this kind of thing!
October 28, 2017 at 11:13 am
That’s true. But I’m still not doing it.
October 28, 2017 at 12:55 pm
Lol… That’s fair enough ☺️
October 28, 2017 at 7:32 am
Wow! And just 16–amazing. Interesting to imagine what she will be doing 20 years from now with all that talent!
October 28, 2017 at 11:13 am
Amazing, isn’t she?
October 28, 2017 at 7:44 am
wow!
October 28, 2017 at 7:45 am
Reblogged this on Penny Wilson Writes and commented:
Enjoy this unusual art that Donna has shared with us. Please be sure to check out her blog while you are there. She is always bringing us amazing things that she finds!
October 28, 2017 at 8:05 am
She is very creative ,but…I wish she would go in a nother direction
October 28, 2017 at 11:15 am
I assume it’s 16 year old angst. Or maybe she’ll grow up to do horror movie makeup. That’s cool, too!
October 28, 2017 at 8:49 am
Wow. Stunning!! She’s amazing. 3-D is hard enough on a flat canvas! I can’t wait to see what she does in the future. Thanks for the find! Xo
October 28, 2017 at 11:16 am
Compared to me, she is a flat canvas… XO
October 28, 2017 at 7:06 pm
She’s incredibly gifted for 16. She clearly has the potential to go very far if special effects make up is something she chooses to pursue.
October 28, 2017 at 8:50 pm
Agreed! Can’t wait until this wunderkind grows up!
