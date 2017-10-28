My OBT

Armageddon Painted

by 13 Comments

paint

Lara Wirth/ArmageddonPainted

Today, I bring you the gorgeous makeup and body paintings by Lara Wirth, a.k.a. ArmageddonPainted. This incredibly skilled artist is self-taught and only sixteen! Can you imagine?

It always bums me out that I didn’t get interested in body paint until I was preoccupied with covering up my body. I’m not willing, but if anyone else is willing to be my canvas, I think it would be big fun to try!

You can follow Wirth on her Instagram.

All images property of Lara Wirth/ArmageddonPainted.

13 thoughts on "Armageddon Painted

  1. Simon
    October 28, 2017 at 7:23 am

    They’re very scary. Shane we have inhibitions that stop us doing this kind of thing!

  2. roberta m
    October 28, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Wow! And just 16–amazing. Interesting to imagine what she will be doing 20 years from now with all that talent!

  4. Penny Wilson Writes
    October 28, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Reblogged this on Penny Wilson Writes and commented:
    Enjoy this unusual art that Donna has shared with us. Please be sure to check out her blog while you are there. She is always bringing us amazing things that she finds!

  5. bcparkison
    October 28, 2017 at 8:05 am

    She is very creative ,but…I wish she would go in a nother direction

  6. Lisa DeCaro
    October 28, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Wow. Stunning!! She’s amazing. 3-D is hard enough on a flat canvas! I can’t wait to see what she does in the future. Thanks for the find! Xo

  7. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 28, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    She’s incredibly gifted for 16. She clearly has the potential to go very far if special effects make up is something she chooses to pursue.

