Greyer Gardens

by

grey 0

Brian Sansivero

Today, I thought Halloween week needed a haunted house! Okay, no, it’s not really haunted, but it’s still creepy as hell!

This mansion, in a New York City suburb (I was unable to discover which one, damnit), sits on six… let’s call them natural acres, and sports amenities like an enclosed tennis court. Built in the 1930s and abandoned since the 1970s, the 57-room mansion looks like the inhabitants just winked out of existence. Clothes and shoes are still in the closets, toys sit forgotten, pianos wait in vain for someone to play them, and drop cloths and other construction detritus stand as if everyone, contractors included, abruptly fled the building, never to return. Creeped out yet?

Rumor has it that the manse was commissioned by an owner notorious for building extravagant mansions, then leaving them to rot. What an ass. It does seem that someone lived in it, at least for a time. Featuring a bowling alley, two bars, a ballroom, a library, this place would be the perfect house for big, days-long parties. Makes me very sad to think of it sitting alone all those years with no one to love it. And although there’s a little graffiti, considering how long it’s been sitting there, it’s pretty minimal. Wonder what scared them away…

The photographer, Sansivero, is a little obsessed with abandoned sites (as am I), and he really did the magnificent, magnificently tragic property justice.

You can follow Sansivero on his website and on Instagram.

All photos property of Brian Sansivero.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Greyer Gardens

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    October 29, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Oh these kind of thing just break my heart. What a grand home this could have been with a family to love it and share.

  2. Lisa DeCaro
    October 29, 2017 at 9:07 am

    That’s so sad! What fun it would be to fix that place up, eh? Let’s do it. 😉

  3. Anthony
    October 29, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I think this would be the perfect place for your Pad/museum. Maybe you could start a kickstarter campaign to buy and renovate.

  4. loisajay
    October 29, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Yikes! That last photo….. No one wants to purchase it? Talk about a fixer-upper!

  5. Susanna Heath
    October 29, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    The last photo would make such a great studio space, and then the man soon could be rented out. Beautifully haunting pictures.

