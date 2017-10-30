One Man’s Tragedy

…Is another man’s costume opportunity!

Cancer survivor Josh Sundquist has turned what many would consider a disability into a way of connecting with people and making them smile. Diagnosed at 9 with a life-threatening cancer, he and his parents made the difficult decision to allow doctors to amputate his leg. After undergoing chemo, Sundquist recovered, and learned how to live – really live – with one leg. By 16, he was a ski racer and paralympian. In his twenties, he became a successful self-help author and a motivational speaker, and he’s been making the most of his one-legged status ever since. His Halloween costumes are particularly creative and hilarious!

“I’ve always dealt with the social discomfort of my disability by having a sense of humor. But now I’m more comfortable with who I am and what I look like, and I guess with these Halloween costumes you could even say that I celebrate what makes me different. Which may be either weird or refreshing, depending on your perspective.”

It takes a special kind of person to retain one’s sense of humor when things go to shit. Sundquist not only kept laughing; he’s managed to make others laugh along with him. What a guy!

Here's a new hack I thought of that could be very useful to a tiny fraction of the population pic.twitter.com/nggaoXDSZg — Josh Sundquist (@JoshSundquist) August 5, 2017

Dance battle with inflatable tube man pic.twitter.com/5EYhhyqxLa — Josh Sundquist (@JoshSundquist) September 11, 2017