The Ghost of Halloween Past

Back in the sixties, Halloween costumes were not the modern marvels of engineering and fashion (and expense) they are today. No. We wore garbage, and liked it. First, came the “ventilated” plastic masks that smelled weird, made everyone sound like they were speaking into a pillow, and would never line up with your actual eyes. If you loved a TV or movie star, Farrah Fawcett or Donnie and Marie, to name a few, you didn’t dress like them. You attached toxic plastic to your face and put on an acetate costume that tied behind your neck, and let me tell you, you felt fabulous. You can’t tell in the photos because our faces were obscured, but we were positively beaming in there. There was no attention to detail, no attempt at reality, no beautiful mermaid makeup, no folding transformers equipment. We happily wore the awful costumes we carefully picked out from the local general store, and we all carried the same plastic pumpkin with the handle that cut into your fingers every year until we somewhat wistfully aged out of the system. By the mid-seventies, everyone was dressing as hobos and gypsies, and the terrible plastic masks and pumpkins were all but gone. For the record, I still kind of miss my stupid plastic pumpkin. I always associated it with fun. And sugar.
Just to drive home the shocking horrendousness of the costumes children wore, I thought I’d do a side-by-side comparison. Then and now. And if your little upstarts have the nerve to complain that their costumes aren’t legit enough, show them this post. That’ll learn ’em!
Go check out all the vintage costume horrors at the online Halloween Museum, whose website inspired this post!
October 31, 2017 at 6:12 am
That robot 😱
LikeLike
October 31, 2017 at 7:15 am
Yes!!! I was just thinking about those plastic horrors…. Ella is wearing an infkstavale t-Rex that comes with its pen fan system. Yup. I’m basically putting my kid in a plastic bag.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 31, 2017 at 8:07 am
Not a toy! NOT A TOY!!!!!!
LikeLike
October 31, 2017 at 8:15 am
Right?!?!?
On another interesting note: what the hell did autocorrect change “inflatable” into???? Is that even a word?
LikeLiked by 2 people
October 31, 2017 at 8:36 am
Ha—I didn’t figure out that word was supposed to be “inflatable,” and I usually speak autocorrect pretty well. I couldn’t understand why you were talking about “pen fans.” 🙂
Sounds like a super cool costume!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 31, 2017 at 9:42 am
I admit the pen fan had me stumped.
LikeLike
October 31, 2017 at 9:40 am
It is now!
LikeLike
October 31, 2017 at 7:45 am
My experience was unique during the 1960’s because my mother volunteered to sew costumes for the local ice capades. The reward for her services was the use of one of their costumes for Halloween. So I had very elaborate costumes like a velvet and sequins candy apple. I always got lots of oohs and ahhs (and candy) at every door. I did carry the plastic pumpkin though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
October 31, 2017 at 8:10 am
I would have hated little you. It’s a good thing we met later in life. Even though your daily costumes still outshine mine in every way, I can have a sense of humor about it now. Kind of.
LikeLike
October 31, 2017 at 7:59 am
Times do change. I remember the gypsie fad. It was so easy to put on a long skirt and a few ropes of beads. The amount of money spent today is really terrible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 31, 2017 at 8:12 am
That’s an angle I hadn’t considered, but you’re right, of course. The key was to luck out with a seamstress mother who would make you fabulous for pennies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 31, 2017 at 8:33 am
In the 70’s, one Halloween I wore a black garbage bag, black and yellow striped socks, made pipe-cleaner antenna, and call myself a “bee.” Cost: $0. Tonight I’ll be trick or treating with my six year old son who will be wearing a stormtrooper costume…it’s so realistic it makes the littlest kids cry. Cost: >$25.
PS…They still have those darn plastic pumpkins that cut your hands. Those never went out of style.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 31, 2017 at 8:47 am
In addition, I won’t even let my son carry a stormtrooper gun…it looks so real he might get shot by the cops. Instead I have him carry a red lightsaber. It has a light system which is motion sensitive, plus sound effects that’ll blow your mind. Can you even believe it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 31, 2017 at 9:42 am
I would think he’d prefer a lightsaber anyway. I know I would. Sounds awesome.
LikeLike
October 31, 2017 at 9:41 am
I’m happy to hear about the pumpkins. I always thought the ouchie handle was to let kids know when it’s time to call it quits. I love your bee costume, and $25 for a stormtrooper seems like a bargain.
LikeLike
October 31, 2017 at 9:40 am
You brought back some funny memories. I use to love Halloween because my Mom was very creative and made my costume. I was a geisha girl, a hobo, and so many other characters.
It saddens me today when I see kids or young teens not wearing a costume at all. They don’t say “Trick or Treat” and just open their sack to smuggle treats from you, and never say “Thank you.”
I enjoyed this post of the good ole’ days gone by,
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 31, 2017 at 9:43 am
I’m glad you liked it!
LikeLiked by 1 person