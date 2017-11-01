2017 Holiday Gift Guide – the Super-Specific Edition

I know. You’re still trying to get the glitter from your Halloween costume out of your eyebrows, and here I am, hitting you with holiday nonsense. But we now shop in a truly global marketplace, and shipping time can be upward of 6 weeks, so I figured we’d better get started. And anyway, nothing gets glitter out of eyebrows but time, so you may as well check this out while you wait.
In my gift guides, I usually categorize recipients by fairly general categories; fashionistas, artists, foodies, musicians, executives, etc. But this time, I thought I’d try and define just the right person for each of these very special gifts. They’re just little things, all under $60, and some no more than stocking stuffers. But modest though they are, I think they’d make a big impact if given to the just right person.
For example, if you’re waiting for the holidays to ask your beloved to move in with you, I think this would really help you make your case! And what artist wouldn’t love a scarf based on original artwork like this beauty? And if you have a friend in law enforcement who recently had a baby, this would undoubtedly be a cherished gift. Like I said, this year is very specific. Hope you find some of the people on your list here!
Important note: I get no money from these lovely people. I just love their stuff. They don’t know me. We haven’t spoken. I just found their things and went ooh.
For that friend who still uses a real camera
For that one friend who has an Apple Watch
For your favorite cocktail curator (add these)
For your favorite game night party friends
For that friend who spends every day at the beach looking for sea glass
For the friends who are generous with their beach house
For the apartment dwellers on your list (because we rarely have a bathtub)
For that Instagram addict you know
For your favorite boss (free U.S. shipping through 12/31!)
For that one big Star Trek fan on your list
For that not-so-crazy cat lady
There’s not a teenage girl who doesn’t want this
A great way to get kids to want to hang up their coat!
For that friend with the notorious sweet tooth
For your always-fashionable friend
For that one friend you have with the long, gorgeous hair
For the stylish college student (Use coupon “DONNA” for 15% off!)
For your favorite tiny tea party host
For the kite lover (with a sense of humor)
For your friend dealing with health struggles
For the green thumb without a garden
Thanks for the great ideas = loved reading and looking at each one = Hal
Thanks, Hal! I’m glad you liked it.
Wow, Donna. This list is incredible. And oh, yes, please–that hand-crafted camera strap. Did I tell you my birthday is next month? 🙂
That thing is gorgeous. You should check out their shop. Many desirable things in there!
I love this list and I may start using your OBT idea on my blog but with poetry. Wonderful thought!
That sounds great! I hope it brings you much happiness, Eric. Thanks!
Thanks for including one of my pieces in your impeccably curated holiday gift guide!
You’re very welcome! Give me a hint. Which one was yours?
Who doesn’t want to get in good with their boss? 😉 Oh, and on a side note, we’re running a free domestic shipping special through the end of the year for the holidays!
That’s great news! I’ve added it to the post. Thanks!
Your selection is always fun. I love that globe paperweight in particular and I have favourited the mermaid soaps and several other fun soaps in that Etsy store.
Isn’t that paperweight yummy? And so inexpensive! Love the mermaid soaps, too. My nieces are going to flip over that stuff!
What about for your friend who would rather ride a bike that use any other mode of transportation?
A very good question. I have two suggestions:
https://smile.amazon.com/Bright-Led-Bike-Wheel-Light/dp/B019DUQHL8/ref=sr_1_1_sspa
and
https://www.etsy.com/listing/517155600/cigar-skull-bicycle-bell-painted-unique
